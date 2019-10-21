Halifax Spooktacular returns to start your Halloween celebrations off with a bang

Halifax Spooktacular is returning to Halifax this year for a wickedly wonderful evening full of fun-packed family entertainment and frightfully fabulous fireworks.

The event, which is organised by the Halifax Calder Rotary Club, will take place on Saturday, October 26 at Manor Heath Park.

Activities at the spooktacular event include a Spooky Tunnel, free Treasure Hunt, Arena Entertainment and one of the biggest firework displays in Calderdale.

There is also free parking on-site and gates will open at 5.30pm.

Fancy Dress is encouraged for all guests, young or old, and those who take part could be in with a chance of winning the fancy dress competition.

Profits raised at the event will go to local charities including Overgate Hospice.

For more information and tickets visit www.halifaxspooktacular.com - save 10 per cent with discount code: COURIER and receive guaranteed fast-track entry.

