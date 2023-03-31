Halifax store planning exclusive and glamorous after-hours fashion event - here's how you can get tickets

It is teaming up with The Community Foundation for Calderdale (CFFC) and stylist Bernadette Gledhill to invite people to see the latest trends in a catwalk show.

Tracy Harvey, Managing Director of Harveys said: “We have supported CFFC for many years as we appreciate the funding support they give local charities and we have a close relationship with them.

"We have joined forces with CFFC and talented stylist Bernadette to have an evening of fashion and fun at this exclusive after-hours event.

Bernadette Gledhill

"We believe our customers will be able to have a lovely evening, whilst we also raise awareness of what CFFC do.”

Bernadette added: “We will be highlighting the new collections and choosing a selection of must-have buys to brighten up your summer wardrobe.

"To compliment this, we will also be selecting make up looks to enhance your outfit choices to create that dewy summer style that I am sure we are all definitely ready for.”

Rachel Oates, Marketing Manager at CFFC said: “We wanted to raise awareness with our donors who may not have been into Harveys store for a few years about the great brands they carry.

"We connect people, and this is going to be a great collaboration and promises to be a fun and inspiring evening.”

The event takes place on Thursday, April 20 from 6pm and tickets, including a goody bag, fizz, canapes and exclusive access to shop while the store is closed, are £25.

