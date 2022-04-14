Halifax theatre holds concert in aid of Ukraine

An evening of Ukrainian music and dance is taking place in Halifax to raise funds for the country.

By sarah fitton
Thursday, 14th April 2022
Updated Thursday, 14th April 2022, 1:50 pm

The Saving Ukraine show at the Victoria Theatre takes place on Friday, May 6 at 7pm

All money raised on the evening will go towards funding vital medical aid for the people of Ukraine, with every pound of the ticket sales going direct to the Saving Ukraine 2022 charity.

The show will feature a programme of Ukrainian entertainment, with music and dance from Ukrainian performers including Ukrainian Dancers, Fialka Ukrainian Girls Choir, Vera Tymchyshyn and Viktoria Slyvka, Ukrainian bandura players, opera singer Holly Czolacz and folk, punk band The Ukrainians.

The Ukrainians are among the acts performing

Tickets for Saving Ukraine 22 are available for £20 from www.victoriatheatre.co.uk, or by calling the box office on 01422 351158.

