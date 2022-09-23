The Playhouse bar will be transformed into a wedding chapel for the Nancy Frick play, which will run from Tuesday, October 4 to Saturday, October 8 with evening performances each day and a Saturday matinee.

“Expect romance, fights and the music of Elvis,” said Sharon Old, the director. “This is a lovely tale of Vegas, packed with entertainment. It’s a play for everyone.”

In the show there’s four weddings to attend, each one an interesting pairing with lots of surprises in store.

Halifax Thespians are set to perform Four Weddings and an Elvis.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carole J. Greenwood, plays Vanessa paired with Bryrce, played by Rob Billson. Both are ageing once-time Hollywood celebrities, once loved by the world but with secrets lurking in their past, who knows what will happen next.

“This is a good fun play and the action is close to the audience, who form the congregation,” explained Rob. “It’s really entertaining. People will enjoy it.”

Robin Hargreave plays Marvin, a nerdie postman with an obsession for the zip code. He’s paired with Fiona, an ex-con, played by Karen Stuart. Fiona’s past also follows her to the chapel in the form of Fist, played by Patrick Higgins.

Stan and Bev, played by Rhys Booth and Beth Clarke, are a young and angry couple, getting married in a rush. Elvis (Alan Cunnington), is on hand.

Jeanette Kendall, plays Sandy, the chapel proprietor. “It’s a funny script. It’s easy to learn as the characters are so vivid. Sandy is such a lovely character to play, she’s quirky and gets involved in the lives of the couples,” explained Jeanette.

“She’s a romantic who has become despondent. She sees so many different people come to her chapel to get married, on a whim or as a marriage of convenience, but she hasn’t seen people in love.”

A spokesperson for Halifax Thespians said: “Will Sandy change her mind? Will true love win the day? Come along to the Halifax Thespian’s wedding chapel to find out. And who is this Elvis character?”

Tickets are available at www.halifaxplayhouse.org.uk