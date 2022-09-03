Halifax Thespians to perform comedy Arsenic and Old Lace made famous by the film starring Cary Grant

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Mortimer Brewster (Xander Bryan) is a happy man - the woman of his dreams (Justine Geraghty) and his two aunts (Julie Johnston and Melanie Murray) dote on him. One night he discovered that one member of his family thinks he’s Teddy Roosevelt, another is a gangster on the run and his sweet aunts are anything but. Beware, madness doesn’t just run in the Brewster family, it practically sprints.