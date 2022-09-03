News you can trust since 1853
Halifax Thespians to perform comedy Arsenic and Old Lace made famous by the film starring Cary Grant

Halifax Thespians are pleased to present Josef Kesselring’s hilarious comedy Arsenic and Old Lace, made famous by the film starring Cary Grant.

By Abigail Kellett
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 7:00 pm

Mortimer Brewster (Xander Bryan) is a happy man - the woman of his dreams (Justine Geraghty) and his two aunts (Julie Johnston and Melanie Murray) dote on him. One night he discovered that one member of his family thinks he’s Teddy Roosevelt, another is a gangster on the run and his sweet aunts are anything but. Beware, madness doesn’t just run in the Brewster family, it practically sprints.

The Thespians have reduced their prices by 14 per cent this season to ensure that live theatre remains affordable.

Halifax Thespians present an Amateur performance in association with Concord Theatricals. Arsenic and Old Lace is by Joseph Kesselring. Directed by Leighton Hirst

Wayne Illingworth (Officer Klein), Rhys Booth (Dr. Einstein) and Tom McFadden (Officer Brophy).

    The show runs from Tuesday 7 to Saturday 11 June 2023 at The Halifax Playhouse. Evenings at 7:30pm plus a 2:30pm Saturday matinee.

    Halifax Playhouse.