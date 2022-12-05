Halifax vocal ensemble to be joined by Hebden Bridge based actress for Charity Christmas Concerts

On Sunday, December 11 Halifax based vocal ensemble, Cantorelli, joined by Alexandra Mathie, Hebden Bridge based actress best known for roles in Coronation Street, and in Amadeus at National Theatre Live, will give two performances of carols, Christmas motets and readings; at 3pm in Todmorden Parish Church and at 6pm in Heptonstall Parish Church.

Admission is free but donations for Todmorden Food Drop In will be gratefully received.

Todmorden Food Drop In provides food and support for anyone who cannot afford to buy it. It is an essential free and independent service especially at this time of year which Cantorelli is pleased to have been able to support for many years.

The programme includes popular carols and less well-known Christmas motets celebrating the Christmas story.

Members of Cantorelli are also performing in York at the Cemetery Chapel on Friday December 16 at 7.30pm in a programme including traditional carols and readings.