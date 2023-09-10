Halifax's Gentleman Jack heroine Anne Lister celebrated with events across Calderdale

Watch more videos on Shots!

Friday, September 22 marks 183 years since the death of the pioneering entrepreneur and scholar who inspired Sally Wainwright’s hit TV show Gentleman Jack.

Organisations around the borough are taking part in a programme of events to celebrate her remarkable life and legacy.

The packed programme features a mix of talks, walks, memorial services, and opportunities for reflection.

Bestselling author Emma Donoghue will also be taking part in a reading, Q and A and signing on Saturday, September 30 celebrating her new Anne Lister novel, ‘Learned by Heart’.

Shibden Hall, Anne’s former home and the location for much of the filming for Gentleman Jack, will be open every day.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for public services and communities, Councillor Jenny Lynn, said: “We’re incredibly proud of our connection to Anne Lister and it’s fantastic that so many people are now aware of her remarkable life, thanks in no small part to the series Gentleman Jack.

“It’s no exaggeration to say that Anne’s story has changed people’s lives and we continue to hear stories about how she has inspired people to be their true selves, which is just wonderful.

“We’re delighted to be able to once again welcome people to Calderdale to celebrate Anne’s life and legacy.

"Last year’s events were incredibly popular and, in many cases, very emotional.

"The outpouring of affection felt for Anne, the people she loved, and the places she lived and visited is truly extraordinary and I’ve no doubt that this year’s events programme will be as popular and as inspirational as ever.”

Events begin on Thursday, September 21, and include the opening of a free exhibition at Halifax Central Library and Archives exploring the moving words Anne used to talk about grief and a special service at Halifax Minster to remember Anne’s life and legacy.

On Saturday, September 23 from 9.30am people are invited to lay flowers at the sculpture of Anne Lister in the Piece Hall.

On Sunday, September 24 from 10.30am to 12.30pm there will be the rare opportunity to visit Lightcliffe Tower and the memorials it contains, including Ann Walker’s restored plaque.