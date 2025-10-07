A member of Pulp and a BBC DJ are among the stars flocking to Halifax for this year’s Town Festival.

The now-annual grassroots celebration of music and word, organised by independent businesses The Book Corner and The Grayston Unity, kicks off on Thursday (October 9) and will run at venues across Halifax until October 19.

Among the first events is a conversation with BBC DJ Stuart Maconie about his new book With a Little Help From Their Friends, all about the people who influenced The Beatles.

The chat takes place at The Grayston Unity on Saturday, October 11 at 2pm.

The Grayston Unity is on Horton Street

Pulp drummer Nick Banks will also be in conversation at The Grayston Unity, with his event taking place on Saturday, October 18 at 3pm.

The festival’s organisers say, as ever they are committed to highlighting local talent as well as inviting artists and authors from further afield.

To this end, there is a packed line-up of homegrown acts and artists, as well those from around the country, at events taking place at The Book Corner, The Grayston Unity, Halifax Minster, Calderdale Industrial Museum, Arden Road Social Club and The Meandering Bear.

Michael Ainsworth, of The Grayston Unity, said: “‘It’s our biggest and best festival yet and we are really pleased at the quality and breadth of the line-up.

"It’s a joy to work together in partnership to curate it.”

Sarah Shaw, from The Book Corner, added: “We feel proud and excited to join forces with The Grayston Unity to present such a fantastic programme of events.

"The festival is a brilliant opportunity to bring people of all ages together, a community event for the people of Halifax and beyond.”

For a full list of all the events and to book tickets, visit https://bookcornerhalifax.com/town/