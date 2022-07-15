Halifax's very own beach to return to The Piece Hall

The courtyard will be transformed into a beachfront, with sand, seaside sounds, ice-cream and traditional attractions.

Sandy Summer Daze will include a beach area with deckchairs for parents and children together with buckets and spades, a colourful beach hut, games, two carousel rides, a peep-through display and giant deckchair for photo memories.

Admission is free but booking is essential. There is a charge for the carousel rides.

Youngsters enjoy the beach at last year's event

The beach area will be open from 10am and 5.15pm each day between July 23 and August 1.

Families can book a one-hour session throughout the day to relax and have fun in the sand.

A SEND session is available on Thursday, July 28 at 9.15am until 10.30am. This session will take place earlier in the day when The Piece Hall is usually less busy to create a quieter environment. Background music will be turned off and the capacity will be reduced to allow more space for children to play.