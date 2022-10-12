Standing firmly in autumn and with Hallowe’en fast approaching, now is the best time to start looking for your signature spooky decoration this season.
Whether you are looking for the ultimate Instagram photo shoot or you want to treat the kids to a spooky day out, we have got you covered.
We have put together a handy list of places across Wakefield, Pontefract, Leeds and Calderdale where you can go to pick your own pumpkin along with other spooktacular activities and events.
Lots of these attractions are in high demand so advanced pre-booking is advised.
1. Farmer Copley's
Where: Ravensknowle Farm, Pontefract Road, Pontefract WF7 5AF. Named the most Instagrammable pumpkin patch by Parkdean Resorts, Farmer Copley's is always in high demand. Farmer Copley's grows more than 30 different varieties and have plenty of entertainment, refreshments and more throughout October.
The pumpkin festival is on from October 1 until October 31.
Tickets cost £5 per person and children under the age of 3 are free. Pumpkins can be purchased at an additional cost.
Photo: Farmer Copley's, Pontefract
2. Pumpkins On T’Hill, Ripponden
Where: Hole Head House, Farm Eccles Parlour, Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge HX6 4NU.
Based at Ripponden Christmas Tree Farm, the team at Pumpkins On T’Hill’s pumpkin forest first offered the increasingly popular autumn activity last year.
Visitors can enjoy face painting, bouncy castles and pumpkin carving, as well as choose pumpkins to take home.
Admission is free and no booking is required.
It is open between 9am and 4pm on October 8, October 9, October 15 and October 16, and every day between October 21 and October 30.
Photo: Ripponden Christmas Tree Farm
3. The Watering Hole on the Farm, Ossett
Where: Gawthorpe Lane, Ossett WF5 9BS.
You are invited to The Watering Hole on the Farm in Ossett from Saturday October 15 to Monday October 31 to visit its pumpkin patch. Entry is £9.50 per person including a pumpkin and includes a pumpkin to take home. There will be opportunities to take photos, a pumpkin carving area and refreshments. Children under two are free.
Photo: The Watering Hole on the Farm in Ossett
4. Swithens Pumpkin Festival, Leeds
Where: Swithens Lane, Rothwell, Leeds, LS26 0BT
The annual Halloween event is back! Jump in a scary tractor ride, explore the haunted woods or pick a pumpkin at Swithen’s farm this spooky season.
Fancy dress is strongly encouraged at this ghoulish event!
Running on October 15, 16. and 22 to 30.
Photo: Steve Riding