Halloween events: Great Pumpkin Festival returns to Hebden Bridge this autumn

The popular event returns on Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 24 with a trail around the town featuring some amazing and creative carved pumpkins.

The theme for this year’s festival is a leap ahead to 2084 and the trail will display positive steps taken to help improve the climate emergency.

The pumpkins have been carved by expert sculptors Sand in Your Eye, who have organised the festival with Hebden Royd Town Council.

The Great Pumpkin Festival, Hebden Bridge in 2018

The event takes place between 10am and 5pm on the Saturday and 11am and 4pm on the Sunday.

As well as the trail to follow – with sheets available to pick up across the town - there will be free pumpkin carving workshops and other activities.

Anyone who would like to volunteer at the festival should email Sand in Your Eye at [email protected] .

For more information, visit https://www.halloweenpumpkinfestival.co.uk/

