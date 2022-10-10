News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Pumpkins on T'Hill at Ripponden Christmas Tree Farm

Halloween events: Photos from the first weekend at farm where you can pick pumpkins near Halifax

Autumn and Halloween fun galore is being had at a farm in Ripponden.

By Sarah Fitton
Monday, 10th October 2022, 4:25 pm

Families have been descending on Pumpkins On T’Hill for the increasingly popular pastime of picking pumpkins.

There is also face painting, a bouncy castle and pumpkin carving to enjoy.

The farm opened up for pumpkin picking for the first time last year.

It is open between 9am and 4pm this Saturday and Sunday (October 15 and 16) and every day between Friday, October 21 to Sunday, October 30.

No booking is required.

1. Halloween events: Photos from the first weekend at farm where you can pick pumpkins near Halifax

Pumpkins on T'Hill at Ripponden

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

Photo Sales

2. Halloween events: Photos from the first weekend at farm where you can pick pumpkins near Halifax

Joe Gledhill, Kerri Jordan with Hunter Max and Alfie Joe

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

Photo Sales

3. Halloween events: Photos from the first weekend at farm where you can pick pumpkins near Halifax

Owners Jeremy and Lucy Mothersdale at Pumpkins on T'Hill

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

Photo Sales

4. Halloween events: Photos from the first weekend at farm where you can pick pumpkins near Halifax

Lucy Mothersdale at Pumpkins on T'Hill

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3