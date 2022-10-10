Halloween events: Photos from the first weekend at farm where you can pick pumpkins near Halifax
Autumn and Halloween fun galore is being had at a farm in Ripponden.
By Sarah Fitton
Monday, 10th October 2022, 4:25 pm
Families have been descending on Pumpkins On T’Hill for the increasingly popular pastime of picking pumpkins.
There is also face painting, a bouncy castle and pumpkin carving to enjoy.
The farm opened up for pumpkin picking for the first time last year.
It is open between 9am and 4pm this Saturday and Sunday (October 15 and 16) and every day between Friday, October 21 to Sunday, October 30.
No booking is required.
