Happy Valley Pride Big Day Out will feature RuPaul’s Drag Race stars, pink pooch dog parade and more

The Happy Valley Pride Big Day Out takes place this Saturday (29 July) as part of West Yorkshire’s week-long queer arts festival.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 26th Jul 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read

Happy Valley Pride celebrates LGBTQIA+ life in Hebden Bridge, Todmorden, Mytholmroyd and surrounding areas.

The Big Day Out will be in Calder Holmes Park, Hebden Bridge from 11am to 6pm.

Headlining the event is Ginny Lemon and Sister Sister from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Ginny Lemon and Sister Sister from RuPaul’s Drag RaceGinny Lemon and Sister Sister from RuPaul’s Drag Race
    There will also be singers, speakers, DJ’s, a craft stall, face painting, activities for kids, a well-being and info hub, food and drink stalls and the ‘pink pooch dog parade’.

    The day starts with an hour-long mini-Pride, produced by LGBTQIA+ young people from Calderdale. Rikki Beadle-Blair MBE will host the day.

    Happy Valley Pride artistic director, Tim Whitehead said: “The Big Day Out is always a highlight for Happy Valley Pride.

    "We have a great line up this year and hope to see lots of people come together to celebrate LGBTQIA+ life in the valley!”

    For details visit www.happyvalleypride.co.uk.

