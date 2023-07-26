Happy Valley Pride Big Day Out will feature RuPaul’s Drag Race stars, pink pooch dog parade and more

Happy Valley Pride celebrates LGBTQIA+ life in Hebden Bridge, Todmorden, Mytholmroyd and surrounding areas.

The Big Day Out will be in Calder Holmes Park, Hebden Bridge from 11am to 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headlining the event is Ginny Lemon and Sister Sister from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Ginny Lemon and Sister Sister from RuPaul’s Drag Race

Most Popular

There will also be singers, speakers, DJ’s, a craft stall, face painting, activities for kids, a well-being and info hub, food and drink stalls and the ‘pink pooch dog parade’.

The day starts with an hour-long mini-Pride, produced by LGBTQIA+ young people from Calderdale. Rikki Beadle-Blair MBE will host the day.

Happy Valley Pride artistic director, Tim Whitehead said: “The Big Day Out is always a highlight for Happy Valley Pride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have a great line up this year and hope to see lots of people come together to celebrate LGBTQIA+ life in the valley!”