Happy Valley's James Norton joins guest cast for third series of the BBC Three Comedy series Jerk

A first look image has been released as James Norton joins guest cast for third series of the BBC Three Comedy series Jerk starring BAFTA nominated Tim Renkow.

By Abigail Kellett
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Happy Valley star has joined the guest cast of the BBC series which follows the life of Tim, a man who knows that having cerebral palsy means that he can get away with almost anything.

Tim Renkow says: “It was great to be back with the old crew and some new faces, they were all unbelievably excellent and so much fun to work with”

The series will also star James Norton (Happy Valley, Rogue Agent, Little Women) and Lee Ridley (Christmas Comedy Club With Lost Voice Guy, The Royal Variety Performance, Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions), plus Sally Phillips (Bridget Jones’s Diary, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies) also joins the cast alongside Lydia Fleming (In from the Cold) and Gary Beadle (Andor).

From left: Oliver Maltman, James Norton, Sharon Rooney, Tim Renkow (image: Roughcut TV)
    Jerk was co-created, co-written by and stars BAFTA nominated Tim Renkow (Funny Festival Live, Bobby and Harriet Get Married) as Tim, appearing alongside a raft of comedy talent. Returning to star with Tim in series three is the Academy Award and Emmy-nominated actress Lorraine Bracco (The Sopranos, Goodfellas), Sharon Rooney (Dumbo, My Mad Fat Diary) and Rob Madin (Man Like Mobeen, Carters Get Rich). Saida Ahmed (Brassic, Unprecedented: Real Time Theatre From a State of Isolation) also joins the cast with musical artist, Mysie, making her acting debut.

