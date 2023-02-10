Happy Valley's James Norton joins guest cast for third series of the BBC Three Comedy series Jerk

The Happy Valley star has joined the guest cast of the BBC series which follows the life of Tim, a man who knows that having cerebral palsy means that he can get away with almost anything.

Tim Renkow says: “It was great to be back with the old crew and some new faces, they were all unbelievably excellent and so much fun to work with”

The series will also star James Norton (Happy Valley, Rogue Agent, Little Women) and Lee Ridley (Christmas Comedy Club With Lost Voice Guy, The Royal Variety Performance, Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions), plus Sally Phillips (Bridget Jones’s Diary, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies) also joins the cast alongside Lydia Fleming (In from the Cold) and Gary Beadle (Andor).

From left: Oliver Maltman, James Norton, Sharon Rooney, Tim Renkow (image: Roughcut TV)

