The lead singer of the group who had huge hits with ‘Moving On Up’, ‘One Night In Heaven’ and ‘Search for the Hero’ will perform at the celebration at The Piece Hall on Saturday, August 19.

Actress and singer Nicki French, who performed in the 2000 Eurovision Song Contest and whose hit ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ reached number five in the UK charts, will also take to the stage, along with singer and songwriter Angie Brown, who made her name globally when as the vocalist for Bizarre Inc.

Joining them at the event will be ABBA tribute The Honey Honeyz, Robbie Barr, Callum Butterworth, Todd Wilson, The Queens of Halifax, Ellie Etoile's Burlesque, Orange Box Choir and Vogue Madonna Tribute.

Heather Small will perform at Calderdale Pride 2023 (Getty)

Last year’s Calderdale Pride saw more than 22,000 fill The Piece Hall in celebration of the LGBTQ+ community.

