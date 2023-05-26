News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
IRA plot to kill Queen in San Francisco in 1983 revealed by FBI
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance

Heather Small, Angie Brown and Nicki French: British soul queen, Eurovision legend and more top performers announced for this year's Calderdale Pride

M People’s Heather Small is among the impressive acts announced for Calderdale Pride 2023.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 24th May 2023, 16:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 16:50 BST

The lead singer of the group who had huge hits with ‘Moving On Up’, ‘One Night In Heaven’ and ‘Search for the Hero’ will perform at the celebration at The Piece Hall on Saturday, August 19.

Actress and singer Nicki French, who performed in the 2000 Eurovision Song Contest and whose hit ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ reached number five in the UK charts, will also take to the stage, along with singer and songwriter Angie Brown, who made her name globally when as the vocalist for Bizarre Inc.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Joining them at the event will be ABBA tribute The Honey Honeyz, Robbie Barr, Callum Butterworth, Todd Wilson, The Queens of Halifax, Ellie Etoile's Burlesque, Orange Box Choir and Vogue Madonna Tribute.

Heather Small will perform at Calderdale Pride 2023 (Getty)Heather Small will perform at Calderdale Pride 2023 (Getty)
Heather Small will perform at Calderdale Pride 2023 (Getty)
Most Popular

    Last year’s Calderdale Pride saw more than 22,000 fill The Piece Hall in celebration of the LGBTQ+ community.

    Read More
    HERE
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad
    Calderdale Pride at The Piece Hall, Halifax. Emma Pickersgill, Toby Pickersgill, eight, and Katie Banks, right.Calderdale Pride at The Piece Hall, Halifax. Emma Pickersgill, Toby Pickersgill, eight, and Katie Banks, right.
    Calderdale Pride at The Piece Hall, Halifax. Emma Pickersgill, Toby Pickersgill, eight, and Katie Banks, right.