Hebden Bridge Arts announces Open Space 70 programme including guided nature walks, film screenings and workshops

Taking place from July 13 to 16 in Hebden Bridge and surrounding areas, this celebration merges creativity, nature, and the urgent call of the climate emergency.

Established 30 years ago, Hebden Bridge Arts focuses on projects which bring communities and inspiring artists together to create thought-provoking art on the theme of the environment and climate emergency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our mission is to spark creativity in every individual by providing engaging opportunities for participation," said Rebekah Fozard, Creative Producer at Hebden Bridge Arts.

Immersive performance of ‘Flight // In Conversation’ by multi-disciplinary Propellor Ensemble

Most Popular

"Through collaborative efforts with community groups, artists, environmental experts and the public, we offer an exciting and accessible artistic programme spanning various genres. Open Space 70 is a testament to our commitment to quality arts and cultural experiences for a broad audience."

Open Space 70’s events programme offers guided nature walks, film screenings, art installations, poetry readings, workshops, live performance, lectures, music, a magic show, and a captivating ‘moth night’ across a range of free, paid for and by donation events with something for all ages to get involved in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival also includes a weekend Arts Trail that invites attendees to explore creative works exhibited in unconventional ‘opened up’ spaces such as people's homes, gardens, garages and allotments.

Among the highlights of the programme are an intimate and exclusive immersive performance of ‘Flight // In Conversation’ by multi-disciplinary Propellor Ensemble headed up by clarinettist and composer Jack McNeill, and appearances by acclaimed musician Erland Cooper, celebrated young naturalist and author Dara McAnulty, and renowned writer Amy Liptrot.

Author Dara McAnulty

Attendees can also participate in creative workshops and guided walks for inspiration among the woods, hills and waterways of the beautiful local environment. Two of the Flight // In Conversation collaborators are offering workshops over the weekend: author and naturalist Mark Cocker leads a ‘journey into the landscape’ walk and sound artist and acoustic ecologist Dr Linda O Keeffe offers a sound walk and sound mapping session.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad