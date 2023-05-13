Hebden Bridge band The Lounge Society will open for Interpol’s sold out show at Somerset House
A band from Hebden Bridge is set to perform at Somerset House Summer Series in London.
The Lounge Society will open for rock band Interpol’s sold out show on Monday, July 10.
The Hebden Bridge quartet, all of whom are still under the age of 21, performed sold out shows across the country before taking their first steps onto European festival stages following their debut EP Silk for the Starving. In the Summer of 2022, the group released their critically acclaimed debut Tired of Liberty; a stunning record which blends their own distinct breed of alt-rock, with the fervid buzz of adolescence; further cementing their stellar reputation as a band bound for great things.
Somerset House Summer Series with American Express returns for its twentieth year, bringing another raft of shows to the courtyard.
The Summer Series features breakthrough music artists and established acts from across the globe taking to the stage for 11 nights every year.