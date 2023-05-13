Hebden Bridge band The Lounge Society will open for Interpol’s sold out show at Somerset House

The Hebden Bridge quartet, all of whom are still under the age of 21, performed sold out shows across the country before taking their first steps onto European festival stages following their debut EP Silk for the Starving. In the Summer of 2022, the group released their critically acclaimed debut Tired of Liberty; a stunning record which blends their own distinct breed of alt-rock, with the fervid buzz of adolescence; further cementing their stellar reputation as a band bound for great things.