Hebden Bridge Camera Club announces annual exhibition for 2022

The exhibition, which is a showcase for the work of all our members.

It will open 10am-4pm from Saturday, August 27 to Saturday, September 3 (closed Sunday, August 28).

There will be a wide variety of images, demonstrating different styles and techniques. Visitors will have an opportunity to vote for their favourite images, which has proved to be so popular in previous years.

Last year’s first place, Barbara Lansdell ‘Banquet for a Wren’

The three winning images from last year’s exhibition will also be on display.

The Club usually meets at Hope Baptist Church, New Road, Hebden Bridge, every Wednesday evening at 7.45pm, from the beginning of September until the end of April. Recently these meetings have been hybrid, with zoom as well as in-person. New members are always welcome. Please contact us through our website for details of a free trial of membership.

Each year the Club produces its own Hebden Bridge Calendar and the 2023 version will be available to be purchased locally.