News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Sky News host breaks down live on air after discussing cancer battle
Police issue update on Nottingham attack that left three people dead
Aircraft crashes into sea off South Wales coast
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Hollywood star dead following motorbike crash

Hebden Bridge Camera Club is set to hold exhibition later this summer

Hebden Bridge Camera Club Exhibition is set to take place between August 26 and September 2 at Hebden Bridge Town Hall.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 13th Jun 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
Mist in Eaves Wood by Chris ScarboroughMist in Eaves Wood by Chris Scarborough
Mist in Eaves Wood by Chris Scarborough

The exhibition, which is a showcase for the work of all of the club’s members, will be open from 10am to 4pm for visitors to view.

There will be a wide variety of images which demonstrate different styles and techniques. Visitors will have an opportunity to vote for their favourite images, which has proved to be so popular in previous years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The three winning images from last year’s exhibition will also be on display.

The Club usually meets at Hope Baptist Church, New Road, Hebden Bridge every Wednesday evening at 7.45pm, from the beginning of September until the end of April. Some of these meetings are hybrid, with zoom as well as in-person. New members are always welcome.

Most Popular

    For more information on Hebden Bridge Camera Club, please visit www.hebdenbridgecc.co.uk

    Read More
    Heatwave: 11 of the best places in Halifax and rest of Calderdale for a picnic
    Related topics:Hebden Bridge