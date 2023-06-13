Mist in Eaves Wood by Chris Scarborough

The exhibition, which is a showcase for the work of all of the club’s members, will be open from 10am to 4pm for visitors to view.

There will be a wide variety of images which demonstrate different styles and techniques. Visitors will have an opportunity to vote for their favourite images, which has proved to be so popular in previous years.

The three winning images from last year’s exhibition will also be on display.

The Club usually meets at Hope Baptist Church, New Road, Hebden Bridge every Wednesday evening at 7.45pm, from the beginning of September until the end of April. Some of these meetings are hybrid, with zoom as well as in-person. New members are always welcome.

