Hebden Bridge Cinema closes Fright Night Double Bill season with The Shining and Candyman

Supported by National Lottery, BFI Film Audience Network and the ICO the single screen cinema has presented double blll horror screenings to their monthly Fright Night audience and beyond. These included Evil Dead, Ganja & Hess, Pet Sematary and The Lost Boys.

Picture House Marketing Officer Lisa Murdoch said: “Christmas has come early for all the horror cinephiles out there. Our final Fright Night double bill screening includes The Shining, widely regarded as the most influential horror film of all time.

“Master filmmaker Stanley Kubrick's visually haunting chiller, based on the bestseller by Stephen King, is an undeniable masterpiece of modern horror. To watch it on the big screen in our historic 101 year old cinema will be something very special. Perhaps you’ll even see the Grady Twins in the building too…”

The double bill season closes at Hebden Bridge Picture House, Saturday 10 December at 6.30pm with a two for one horror screening (with interval) of The Shining PLUS Bernard Rose’s original Candyman (1992).

Adapted from Clive Barker’s story The Forbidden from Books of Blood, Bernard Rose’s Candyman is a terrifying tale of a vengeful, hook-handed spirit that haunts the city of Chicago. Much like the legend of the Candyman itself, the story of the film has grown in the years that have followed – with a narrative exploring race and society – now feeling more relevant than ever before.

