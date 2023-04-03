Hebden Bridge Duck Race: How to vote in the school’s decorated duck competitions
With less than eight days to go until the Easter Monday Hebden Bridge Duck Race, voting is open for another race - who will be the winners of the School’s Decorated Duck Competitions.
Thirteen local schools and nurseries have entered a total of 26 duck models or artwork which are on display in the following shops in Hebden Bridge and Mytholmroyd:
Hebden Bridge - Albert Street: NG Jewellers, Goo Cheese (2), Bathroom Boutique (2), Zinnia Hairdressers. Bridge Gate: Valli Opticians. Carlton Street: Zeitgeist. Crown Street: Fleur de Lys, Mountain Wild, Squeeze. St George’s Square: Dragonfly Boutique, Ltd, Country Stores. Market Street: Totally Awesome, Element (3), Spirals, Tall Poppies. New Road: Peter David Properties (2), Kindness Charity Shop.
Mytholmroyd - Bridge End: Benchmark Travel, Headquarters, Julie Clayton Mortgage & Insurance Services.
Voting with numbers or letters is done at www.hebdenbridgeduckrace.uk and with cash prizes for the two winning entries every vote counts.
Duck Race organisers, Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge, would like to thank all the shops who allowed use of their window space.
To buy main or business duck tickets visit www.hebdenbridgeduckrace.uk