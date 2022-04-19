Hebden Bridge Duck Race raises at least £15,000 for good causes

Roger Benn, organiser of the event said: "After a two year gap because of the pandemic, it’s been fantastic to be able to put the event on in the Town again. We had some overnight rain to help speed the ducks up and then the sun came out to allow the crowds to enjoy a wonderful afternoon’s entertainment."

"With a funfair for the children, Hebden Bridge Junior Brass Band and buskers galore to listen to, street food, drink, charity stalls and the Easter Monday Market to visit, plus two exciting duck races to watch and be enthralled by, everything went to plan.

Hebden Bridge Duck Race

"The atmosphere throughout the Town was a lovely mixture of relief, joy and relaxation in that people could be doing something normal again.

"We estimate at least 6,000 people were in Town during the afternoon, with locals mixing with visitors from all parts of the North. For many it was their first visit to Hebden Bridge and without exception they said they had enjoyed their visit so much, they would return to spend much longer next time, fantastic news for all the local shops, traders and businesses who benefited during the day and who will do so again in the future."

Roger continued: “The event raises much needed monies which the Rotary Club then gives to local, national and international charities and good causes.

"We’d like to thank everyone who bought a £1 yellow duck in the main race for their support and also all the businesses who bought a £10 red, green or blue duck in the business race.

"We anticipate we’ll have raised at least £15,000 by selling duck tickets either online or to people buying them in person from the Rotary stall in the Town Centre."

The winners details are: Main Race: 1st prize - £500 Holiday Voucher, Duck No 11021, 2nd prize - £300 cash, Duck No 6285, 3rd prize - £200 cash, Duck No 9045, 4th prize £100 cash, Duck No 7091, 5th prize - £50 cash, Duck No 6991 plus every ticket bought acts as a £25 Holiday Voucher.

In the Business Race, 1st prize – £500 Holiday Voucher, Green Duck 533 bought by Calvag, 2nd prize - £100 Holiday Voucher, Red Duck 12 bought by Good Time Charlies, 3rd prize, £100 Holiday Voucher, Blue 61 bought by Murts Motors.

Benchmark Travel in Mytholmroyd were the main sponsors of the Duck Race and suppliers of all the holiday vouchers.

Roger concluded: “The Calderdale Highways department insisted we put certain road and footpath closures and diversions in place during the event and whilst we’d like to thank the public for their patience in complying with these, we couldn’t have done it without the help of BAM, the company doing the flood works in town.

"They sorted all the signage out for us and also supplied the forklifted bucket to put the ducks into the river.