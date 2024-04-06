Hebden Bridge Film Festival 2024 celebrates successful year with record numbers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An army of enthusiastic volunteers supported the screening of 16 films from a range of international directors and home-grown talent to the delight of audiences over the three-day event as well as having two high profile Industry events with internationally renowned filmmakers Jeanie Finlay, Kim Hopkins and Magareta Szabo.

The short film competition, held for the first time at the Hebden Bridge Picture House, featured eleven short films and welcomed filmmakers from around the UK.

COPA71on stage

Louise Wadley, Hebden Bridge Film Festival Director, said: “This year has seen us welcome more film loving audience members than ever before.

"The exceptional programme featured a host of award-winning international films and offered a real mix of thought provoking, emotional documentaries, heart-warming shorts and entertaining feature films.

"It was fantastic for us and our guests to feel a welcome from the local residents and businesses that only the Calder Valley can offer.”

Alongside the screenings, festival goers had the opportunity to attend Q&A sessions and panel discussions with special guests, including film directors, actors, writers and producers.

Director Jeanie Finlay

Highlights of this year’s festival included:

Kicking off the opening night with a sold out COPA 71 at the picture house followed by a live and in person Q and A, featuring the ‘lost lionesses’’ from the film, Chris Lockwood, Gill Sayell and Leah Caleb from the original 1971 England Women’s World Cup team and two ex-England players - the first black woman to represent England and still one of the highest goal scorers in the Women’s' game, Kerry Davis and Hebden Bridge’s Issy Pollard.

Saturday saw the UK premiere of world renowned artist Angus MacDonald’s award winning documentary “Freedom is Beautiful”, an uplifting story of the power of love, hope and our shared humanity as Kurdish refugees Farhad Bandesh and Mostafa (Moz) Azimitabar flee persecution from Iran to Australia.

For the Shorts Competition, the Vocation sponsored first prize went to Sarah Myland’s “Private View” featuring artist Sadie Lee while the Fox and Goose second prize was awarded to Julia Zlotnick’s original and distictive “Seeking Thomas”. Matthew Reese’s poignant short film "How To Build A Life," a heartfelt portrayal of his brother's journey with Asperger’s, won the Audience Award at Sunday night's screening of the short film selection.