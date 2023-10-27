News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Hebden Bridge Film Festival announces 2024 dates with launch film ‘Tish’ shown at the Hebden Bridge Picture House

The Hebden Bridge Film Festival has announced that the fourth edition of the festival will take place from March 15 to 17, 2024.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 27th Oct 2023, 19:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

This year’s launch film will be ‘Tish’ shown at the Hebden Bridge Picture House on Thursday, November 30 2023 at 7pm.

The screening will be followed by a Q&A with director Paul Sng in conversation with Louise Wadley from the Hebden Bridge Film Festival.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tish Murtha, a pioneering British photographer who used her camera to expose social inequality in the 1970s-80s, is the subject of Paul Sng’s (Poly Styrene: I Am a Cliché) powerful and moving new documentary film.

Most Popular
    Hebden Bridge Picture HouseHebden Bridge Picture House
    Hebden Bridge Picture House
    Read More
    HALIFAX NOSTALGIA: 45 photos that will take you back to nights on the town in 20...

    Brought up in South Shields, Murtha felt driven to chronicle the impact of Thatcherism and deindustrialisation on working class communities in Northeast England, and to explore her community from the inside, challenging stereotypes and highlighting the social disadvantages that she herself suffered from.

    The film follows Murtha’s daughter Ella, the custodian of the Tish Murtha Archive, as she seeks to elevate and preserve her mother’s work and legacy.

    The film is a passionate and compassionate tribute to a brilliantly talented photographer whose career was tragically cut short and whose name should be up there with the other UK Photographers like Martin Parr and Sunil Gupta.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Festival director, Louise Wadley, said: “We’re delighted to be launching our 2024 festival with this moving and insightful documentary and to have Paul Sng join us for a Q and A afterwards to give his insights into Tish’s life and work is really special.

    "Many of our audience will recognise Tish’s iconic images even if they did not realise she was the photographer.

    “As an added bonus, the voice of Murtha is played by HBFF patron Maxine Peake.”

    Hebden Bridge Film Festival brings artists and diverse audiences together to celebrate storytelling.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The film festival brings film lovers to the Calder Valley and champions emerging and established voices and introduces new ideas through exclusive premieres, exhibitions, conversations, and live performances.

    Tickets for the Launch Night's screening of ‘Tish’ are available by visiting hebdenbridgepicturehouse.co.uk.

    Earlybird passes for the festival will be available from November 30.