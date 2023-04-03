News you can trust since 1853
Hebden Bridge Film Festival hailed a huge success with 2400 admissions and a bigger programme than ever before

Organisers of Hebden Bridge Film Festival (HBFF) say that this year’s festival has been a huge success, with 2400 admissions and a bigger programme than ever before.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

The festival, which took place at Hebden Bridge Picture House and Hebden Bridge Town Hall from 24th to 26th March, featured a diverse selection of documentaries, dramas, comedies, shorts and feature films by filmmakers from all over the world, many of which have seen success at some of the world’s leading festivals, such as Sundance, Toronto and Cannes.

Alongside the screenings, festival goers had the opportunity to attend Q&A sessions and panel discussions with special guests, including film directors, actors, writers and producers.

Highlights of this year’s festival included:

Most Popular

    · Short film Incompatible, directed by festival Patron Maxine Peake and filmed locally around Hebden Bridge, which was followed by a Q&A with Maxine Peake and fellow Incompatible cast and crew members.

    · A Good Person, written and directed by Zach Braff, and starring Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman, which was followed by a Q&A with Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin.

    · The multi-award winning Lyra. Director Alison Millar, Producer Jackie Doyle and Sara Canning, Lyra’s partner, joined the festival for a special Q&A.

    The prize winners of this year’s festival were:

    · The Blue Caftan - the DP2 prize (Jury award) for Best Feature

    · Lyra - the Audience award for Best Feature

    · Hello Muscles - the Vocation Brewery prize (Jury award) for Best Short Film and the Audience award for Best Short Film

    · Finding 'Appiness - The Fox and Goose prize (Jury award) for 2nd Best Short Film

