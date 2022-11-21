The film shines an affectionate spotlight on Bradford Movie Makers, established in 1932 and one of Northern England’s last remaining amateur filmmaking clubs.

The screening of this award-winning documentary will be followed by a Q&A with the director Kim Hopkins.

The festival will return in full in 2023, taking place from 24-26 March 2023.

Hebden Bridge Film Festival presents ‘A Bunch of Amateurs’ screening and Q&A

Most Popular

The full line up will be announced soon and passes are now available at www.hebdenbridgefilmfestival.org.

Louise Wadley, Hebden Bridge Film Festival Director said: “The wonderful film holds up a mirror to life in Bradford and Britain in a uniquely northern way and shows that despite all the challenges, what matters in the end is community and friendship.

“This film has had standing ovations at festivals, and we are very excited to share it with you.

"Now more than ever we need culture and the cinema to show us who we are and what we can be. We are delighted to present this special film as a taster for the return of the full film festival in 2023.”