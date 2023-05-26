Hebden Bridge Folk Roots Festival is set to return for its ninth year next month

Headliners this year at the Trades Club include Reg Meuross, Lunatraktors and Firelight Trio with a free Radical Folk event at the Fox and Goose on Saturday evening curated by Johnny Campbell.

This festival aims to include the community, as well as visitors to the town, the opportunity to either take part in workshops such as children’s folk music classes, Calderdale Fantasy Orchestra workshop, folk talks at the Town Hall, or to be the audience that experiences the gifts and talents of our many performers from the Calder Valley and beyond.

Admission is free for events taking place in the Town Hall, Birchcliffe Centre, and at fringe events at pubs and cafés and in the streets throughout the weekend, or tickets can be purchased for the mainstage events in The Trades Club

The Trades Club line up is Lazlo Baby, Lonan and Firelight Trio on Friday, June 9. On the afternoon of Saturday, June 10 there will be Henry Parker, Lunatraktors and Trevor Beales: Fireside Stories and Songs. On the evening of June 10 will be Johnny Campbell, Living with Machines and Reg Meuross.

Sunday is a Day of Dance where traditional Morris sides will perform in St George’s Square throughout the day.

The events at the Trades Club on Sunday will be staged as pay as you feel with the focus on local talent. Acts performing including the Calderdale Fantasy Orchestra, Hot Club of Halifax and Pepperjam rounding the weekend’s events off in the evening.

