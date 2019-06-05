Hebden Bridge Handmade Parade workshops to start this weekend

Organisers of this year’s Hebden Bridge Handmade Parade have announced that the first workshop for this year’s event will take place this weekend.

Open workshops for people to create their parade costumes will begin this Saturday and Sunday (June 8 and 9), between 10am and 12pm and 2pm and 4pm and continue for a further two weekends.

Beginning Tuesday, June 11, workshops will also be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4pm to 6pm with additional adults only workshops from 7pm to 9pm on June 25 and 27.

No experience is necessary but under 14s need to be accompanied by an adult.

Entry is by a suggested donation of £5 per person for the first session and £1 per person for further visits.

The 12th annual Handmade Parade will be held in Hebden Bridge on Sunday, June 30 and this year’s theme is ‘Once upon a time’, with elements of European folklore, myth, ritual and design.

Anyone who would like to learn a parade skill ahead of the event can find out more about classes at www.handmadeparade.co.uk/parade-classes.