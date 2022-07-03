Hebden Bridge Little Theatre plays host to special event in arts calendar

The first Festival in 2018, was a great success, with the theatre packed to the rafters on Saturday night, and people being turned away at the door.
Showcasing the four finalists in Hebden Bridge Little Theatre’s short play competition, the Festival was planned to be a biennial event, but has had to be postponed twice due to Covid.
Therefore the 2022 Festival features the finalists in the 2020 Play Write! competition: Lightning Once by Martin Pursey, Angle of Drift by Jonathan Skinner, Terminal 1 by Dave Payne, and Happiness is a Journey by John Hill. The plays are all half an hour or less, original writing, and never previously published or performed.
The Festival runs for three nights, Thursday 28 to Saturday 30 July 2022. Each night the audience will see all four plays, and can take part by voting for their favourite play. The Judges’ Prize, for the overall winner of Play Write! 2020, will be announced on Saturday night, and a trophy will be awarded.