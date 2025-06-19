Hebden Bridge Open Studios 2025: More than 100 artists and makers to showcase their talents at event

Hebden Bridge Open Studios is set to take place at the start of next month.

The weekend sees artists and makers of Hebden Bridge and the surrounding villages open the doors of their studios to share their work with visitors.

There will be 108 artists and makers exhibiting and selling their creations from Friday, July 4 to Sunday, July 6.

A three-week long exhibition of work by Open Studios artists has recently opened at Hebden Bridge Town Hall.

The exhibition is free to view and can be found in the building's foyer and cafe areas.

The Hebden Bridge Open Studios team said: “For even more of a taster of our bumper Open Studios weekend then from Friday, June 27 you can check out our 10-day long window trail in which retailers and businesses in Hebden Bridge town centre share the work of many of our fabulous members in their windows.

"Our leaflet (available to collect from many of these shops) has a map for the window trail. Do hold on to the leaflet as on the other side you'll find a map and artist index for the Open Studios weekend.

“This year we're asking you to please make a small donation of £1 to help towards our brochure design and printing costs.

"Brochures are still free to pick up, but if you're able to, you can make your donation over the Open Studios weekend - look for the pink buckets and tubs in larger venues - or donate online.”

For more information visit hebdenbridgeopenstudios.org