Pumpkins with an eco-friendly message will welcome people to Hebden Bridge this weekend.

This year’s Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Trail will invite visitors to travel the globe and explore how climate will affect habitats based on the choices we make via some cleverly-carved pumpkins.

The 13 scenes scattered across the town will embody the earth’s eco-systems with interactive displays and will include a live-carve to create a T-Rex.

There will also be free family-friendly workshops and an eco-fair on Saturday and Sunday. Free trail maps can be collected from Hebden Bridge Town Hall or at any of the trail scenes.

Neve Jaques, eight, and Oscar Jaques, 11 enjoying a previous Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Trail

Hebden Royd Town Council has commissioned expert sculptors Sand In Your Eye to produce the event with support from Hebden Bridge Rotary Club.

Dave Martin from Sand in Your Eye said: “The pumpkins will animate the whole town.

"They’ll be joined by our woolly mammoth emerging from the tundra, Rudolph the reindeer, a polar bear on a slab of ice, plus interactive carnival games.

"You’ll even be able to carve your own pumpkin and have a go at sand sculpture!”

Emma Green, Hebden Royd Town Council’s project manager, added: “We are delighted to bring this hugely popular event back to Hebden Bridge.

"Sand in Your Eye have the ability to capture the imagination, creating a day full of exciting experiences for all the family whilst maybe learning a little about our climate and habitat.