Hebden Bridge to go totally quackers on Easter Monday as the duck race is set to return

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge are pleased to announce their annual duck race is back this year for all the family to enjoy a fun day out.

Duck race tickets are on sale now from www.hebdenbridgeduckrace.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roger Benn, Rotary organiser of the event, said: “As usual there will be two races, the Business Race at 3pm when larger red, green, blue and yellow ducks bought and named by individuals and businesses at £10 each, race each other down Hebden Water in the centre of Hebden Bridge for Holiday Vouchers totalling £800.

Most Popular

The Hebden Bridge Duck Race, which is organised by the Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge, will take place on Easter Monday as usual, which this year is April 1.

“This is then followed at 3.15pm by the main race, when smaller yellow ducks bought for £1 each race to win their owners a £500 Holiday Voucher and cash prizes totalling £650.

“On Duck Race Day, Hebden Bridge does literally go Totally Quackers, with all the shops displaying colourful duck posters and the crowds taking advantage of charity street stalls, a fairground and live entertainment whilst they cheer on their chosen ducks.”

Roger added: “Of course there is a serious side to the event as all the profits are then distributed as grants by the Rotary Club, the majority going back into the Calder Valley.

Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge, selling tickets at last year's Duck Race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Having first raised and then given back over half a million pounds since 2007, the club is now continuing towards their £1 million target.

"To do this we need help, not just on the day but also in the preparations for the day.”

Work has also already started for the Hebden Bridge Vintage Weekend which will take place on August 3 and 4 at Calder Holmes Park.

The event will feature classic, veteran and vintage cars as well as live entertainment, a children’s area, a food court and 40 stalls.

Roger said: “We also need helping presenting this event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re therefore launching an appeal for people to join – ‘Friends of the Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge’, where we’re asking for volunteers to give up just half a day a year of their time, to help us in a variety of tasks, from ticket selling to clerical work, marshalling to taking care of lost children and everything in-between.