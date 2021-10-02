Hebden Bridge venue brings back live music

Hope Chapel in Hebden Bridge

The church has decided to use part of a grant from the Heritage Fund to waive the usual fees for using its unique venue.

With a reduced audience capacity in the large chapel space, there is plenty of room for social distancing.

The grant had previously also paid for installation of a sophisticated heat recovery and ventilation system that ensures a continual turnover of air in the chapel.

The Sentimentalists will perform at the chapel in December.

Church trustee, Gerard Liston, said: “After more than £1million of investment in our heritage building, we were delighted to see it becoming a valued community sanctuary space for a variety of events and activities that help to foster wellbeing.

“But another major flood and then the COVID lockdowns stopped progress dead in its tracks.

“We have taken our time to reopen cautiously since the beginning of August, but have already seen the chapel used for a local wedding, the launch of a monthly ‘Prayer Shop’ and as rehearsal space for three local choirs.

“We held a live performance during July in partnership with the Pennine Guitar Centre in front of an invited audience to test procedures and new equipment, including LED stage lighting and livestreaming equipment.

“The past year has been really challenging for professional musicians, so we are really happy to do our bit to get things going again – and to do this as safely as we can.”