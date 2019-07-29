Hebden Bridge Vintage Weekend is back with plenty of vintage and classic cars to see

Hebden Bridge will play host to a huge display of vintage and classic cars this weekend for the annual Hebden Bridge Vintage Weekend.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge, this iconic fundraising event attracts crowds to the town to see around 800 veteran, vintage and classic cars, motorcycles, military and commercial vehicles on August 3 and 4.

The event will be held at Calder Holmes Park and will have an open plan layout to allow members of the public to get up close to the exhibits and chat to their owners.

There are different display classes over the two days offering visitors a completely different show each day. Prizes will be awarded to all the winning entrants.

Rotarian Graham Cobham said: "This will be the 37th year for the event which is now well established as a premier attraction for the display of some 800 veteran, vintage and classic cars, motorcycles, military and commercial vehicles.

"Last year’s event was our best ever, breaking all records in entrants, spectators and funds raised. With your help we can make this year’s event even bigger."

For more information visit www.hebdenbridge-vintageweekend.org.uk.

