Apart from during the pandemic a car rally has been held in August in the Hebden Bridge park every year since 1982, with the Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge running it since 2006.

The event has been the main funding source for our charity which has this year surpassed our goal of raising more than half a million pounds since 2007, mostly awarded to local charities, schools, clubs and societies,

Rotary Organiser Stuart Bradshaw said: “Pre-booking of vehicles is now drawing to a close for this year’s event, with a wide variety of entrants from across the north of England and the Midlands, the event proves to be one of the north’s premier attractions for classic, vintage and veteran vehicles.

Preparations are in full swing for this year’s Hebden Bridge Vintage Weekend on August 5 and 6 at Calder Holmes Park.

“On the Saturday it’s classic cars and motorcycles registered from 1976, replica or kit cars, military vehicles and tractors, on the Sunday it’s mainly veteran or vintage day, with classes for anything registered before 1977.

"This year for the first time we are privileged to present “Dougal”, a 1906 6-ton road steam traction engine, uniquely presented with its original 1906-built trailer and caravan.

"Dougal will be steaming its way from Lancashire through the Calder Valley on Friday, August 4 arriving late afternoon. Dougal will be on the park all weekend and return on Monday, August 7, via the same route.”

There will also be musical entertainment, food court, children’s play area and a variety of stalls.

Once again at the event this year there will be some Steampunk stalls in conjunction with the Steampunk Weekend that’s also being held in Hebden Bridge over the same weekend.

Stuart concluded: “The event will be open each day from 10am to 5pm, ticket prices can be found at www.hebdenbridge-vintageweekend.org.uk/tickets.

"Other details including a full list of stalls and a timetable are all on the website. We’ll also be operating a card contactless payment system on the gates as well as of course cash payments.”

