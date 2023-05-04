News you can trust since 1853
Hebden's Happy Hounds is set to return to Calder Holmes Park this month

Hebden’s Happy Hounds is set to return to Hebden Bridge this month and is set to be a fun day out for the whole family.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 4th May 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read

The event at Calder Holmes Park will take place on Saturday, May 13 from 11am to 4pm and feature a range of stalls alongside a fun dog show.

The show features 10 classes for people to enter their furry friends in with classes including Perfect Pups, Golden Oldies and Posh Paws.

All classes can be entered on the day at the Dog Registration Tent which is located next to the main arena.

Last year's Hebden's Happy Hounds event at Calder Holmes Park in Hebden Bridge.Last year's Hebden's Happy Hounds event at Calder Holmes Park in Hebden Bridge.
    All proceeds from the fun dog show will be split between RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District Branch and Calder Valley Search & Rescue Team.

    The event will also feature a number of stalls, have a god agility and demonstrations.

    The event is a collaboration between Hebden Royd Town Council and RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield and Bradford Branch.

