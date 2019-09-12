Here are eight of the best things to do in Calderdale this weekend

There's plenty to get involved in this weekend and throughout next week in Calderdale. Here are eight of the best things to do across the borough:

Elland Show: Elland Cricket Club, September 15, 11am-4pm - www.ellandshow.co.uk

The Elland Show will be taking place at the Elland Cricket Club on Sunday, September 15 between 11am and 4pm. The show, formerly the Vintage weekend, has been rebranded to include a wider and more varied programme. There will be live music from Callum Butterworth of The Voice, Little and Often and Francesca from the Nightingales along with Phoenix Radio. In addition to this, there will be vintage and craft stalls, a food arena and a wide selection classic vehicle of all types and ages. The Dakota from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will also be giving a flypast (weather permitting). It will be a great day out for all the family with lots to do and see. It’s definitely an event not to be missed. Entry fee £3 (adults), £2 (OAPs), £1 (child) or £6 (family ticket).

Halifax Heritage Festival: Venues across Halifax, until September 22 - www.visitcalderdale.com

Halifax Heritage Festival is back, giving visitors a glimpse behind the scenes of some of the town’s grand, heritage buildings and the chance to find out more about its fascinating history.

Running alongside the national Heritage Open Days, the Halifax Heritage Festival is coordinated by Halifax Business Improvement District and runs until Sunday 22 September. Many Council buildings featured in the festival will be opening their doors for events throughout September.

On Thursday 12 and Friday 13 September there’s the chance for visitors to see inside the Grade II* listed Halifax Town Hall with free guided tours at 11.30am and 2pm. The impressive building was designed by Sir Charles Barry, architect of the Houses of Parliament and was voted one of the Top 10 town halls in the country by Architect Today magazine. Also on Friday 13 September, the Friends of the Victoria Theatre invite you to join them for a tour of the Halifax theatre. Visitors can learn about its history, how it’s changed over the years, how it’s run and some of the famous and unusual artists who have appeared there. Tours cost £3 per person. Events are taking place at Halifax Central Library and Archives from Tuesday 17 to Thursday 19 September, with illustrated talks and hands-on workshops on offer.

Also likely to be popular are the free tours of Bankfield Museum, which are taking place on Friday 20 September at 11am and 2pm. Visitors will be guided around the Victorian mansion, originally built as the home for philanthropist and MP, Colonel Edward Akroyd and now home to fascinating exhibitions – currently including costumes from the television series, Gentleman Jack. Fans of Gentleman Jack can also visit the home of its protagonist, Anne Lister, with special free access to Shibden Hall. The attraction will be free to enter on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 September. This event is expected to be very popular, and entry will be for advance tickets only due to limited numbers.

Luddenden Mayor Making and Village Fete: Luddenden, September 14, 1pm-8pm - www.luddenden.com/luddenden-mayor

There’s a jam packed programme of events planned for the annual Luddenden Mayor Making and Village Fete that will take place this weekend. The fete will open at 1pm with Children’s entertainment, games, face painting, food and cake stalls and more. At 1.45pm and 2.45pm there will be the exciting duck races followed by horse races at 2pm, 3pm and 3.45pm. At 3.30pm there will be a kids fun run and at 4.15pm there will be a two pints fun run. The mayor making ceremony will take place at 4.45pm followed by a charity auction at 5.15pm. The event will end with an evening of music and food from 6pm to 8pm. All proceeds from the day will go to the Luddenden Mayor’s Fund.

FierS a Cheval: The Piece Hall, Halifax, September 13 and 14, 7pm - www.thepiecehall.co.uk

The Piece Hall courtyard will become the stage for a spectacular evening featuring a fairytale herd of glowing white horses. These giant luminous puppets are the handiwork of French outdoor theatre specialists Compagnie des Quidams. The magnificent dancing horses are the centrepiece of a dreamlike, playful night time show suitable for all the family, accompanied by beautiful music and lights. The event promises to be a striking show for the whole family. Tickets cost £14.50 for adults, £8 for children, and £40 for a family ticket (two adults and two children) for the general courtyard.

Shrek the Musical: The Victoria Theatre, Halifax, September 18-22 - www.victoriatheatre.co.uk

Halifax Amateur Operatic Society is set to bring the greatest fairy tale never told to life at the Victoria Theatre this month. Join unlikely hero Shrek and his loyal steed Donkey as they embark on a quest to rescue the beautiful and feisty Princess Fiona from a fire-breathing, love-sick dragon.

Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, this hilarious and spectacular production turns the world of fairy tales upside down in an all-singing, all-dancing, must-see musical comedy. For tickets call 01422 351158.

Fleabag Live: Halifax Vue Cinema, September 12 - www.myvue.com

A live broadcast of the award-winning Fleabag will be coming to the big screen in Vue Halifax on September 12 courtesy of National Theatre.

The one-woman play, written by and starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, was the inspiration for the phenomenally successful BBC television show of the same name, and has now returned to the West End after a sold-out New York run. As well as the successful play and series, Waller-Bridge has written the spy thriller Killing Eve and is currently working on the next James Bond instalment.

Cromwell Bottom Practical Day: Cromwell Bottom Nature Reserve, September 14, 9.30am-2pm - www.calderdale.gov.uk

Join Countryside and Woodlands Service staff and members of the Cromwell Bottom Wildlife Group to help manage this unique and diverse Local Nature Reserve with a variety of practical activities. Meet at 09.30am. Session ends around 2pm.

Yorkshire Through Lens & Brush: Calderdale Industrial Museum, September 14, 10am-4pm - www.calderdaleindustrial.co.uk

A retrospective of photographs and artwork by Terry Sutton opens at Calderdale Industrial Museum on September 14. The museum in Halifax is open every Saturday from 10am to 4pm.