Here are the family-friendly shows set for Halifax's Victoria Theatre this year
On Sunday, February 4 The Sooty Show are celebrating 75 amazing years in show business with a 75th Birthday Spectacular.
The party preparations are well underway: Sooty gets messy baking the birthday cake, Soo’s trying to find the perfect party dress, and Sweep’s practising his dance moves.
After mesmerizing audiences across five continents, Tap Factory will be appearing on Sunday, February 25 with their 10th Anniversary Tour!
Prepare to be captivated as eight extraordinary male performers deliver a sensational blend of dance, acrobatics, music, and comedy, creating a show that appeals to audiences of all ages.
Peppa Pig is back on Saturday 23 and Sunday, March 24 in her new live show, Fun Day Out. Join Peppa, along with her family and friends as they go to the zoo and the beach for a special party.
Award-winning English Youth Ballet makes it’s debut at the Victoria Theatre with an exquisite production of Swan Lake on Friday 7 and Saturday, June 8.
International professional dancers, formerly from The Royal Ballet, English National Ballet and Northern Ballet will lead an impressive cast of 100 local, young dancers selected for their skill and potential.
Prepare to go on a Jurassic adventure with Jurassic Earth on Sunday, June 16. Bring your biggest ROOAR and your fastest feet as you become an Official Dinosaur Ranger – gaining the skills you need to come face-to-face with the World’s largest walking T Rex, a big-hearted Brontosaurus, tricky Triceratops, uncontrollable Carnotaurus, vicious Velociraptors & sneaky Spinosaurus.
Join Fireman Sam on The Great Camping Adventure on Saturday, August 31.
Become a Pontypandy Pioneer with Sam, Ellie, Elvis, Station Officer Steele and Norman as you and explore the mountains. With fire engines, helicopters and brand-new songs this is one adventure not to be missed!
The stars of CBBC’S number one show “Danny and Mick” are embarking on a new adventure full of mistakes, pitfalls and danger on Sunday, October 27 with Temple of Delusion.
Tickets for Peter Pan at the Victoria Theatre next Christmas are now on sale. Peter Pan, the panto adventure that never grows old runs from Saturday, December 14 to Saturday, January 5.