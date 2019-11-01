Here is what's on offer at this year's Halifax International Market

Stalls from around the world are set up and ready for the Halifax International Market 2019.

The event is being held along Corn Market, Russel Street and Southgate this weekend and will end at 5pm on Sunday.

The stalls will be offering Greek delicacy including Gyros, Souvlaki and greek pies, traditional German Bratwurt and Currywurst, French crepes and Galettes, Catalan Tapas and Paella, the famous Dutch mini pancakes and even Ostrich and Kangaroo Burgers.

There will also be fresh foods on sale including, olives, baklava, dried fruit and nuts. There will also be a French Patisserie offering pastries and freshly baked macaroons which can be enjoyed alongside this years continental street bar with beer and wine from across the globe.

The event be on from 9am to 6pm on Saturday and 10am to 5pm on Sunday.

For more information visit www.visitcalderdale.com.