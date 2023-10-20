Here is what's on at the Victoria Theatre Halifax this November - from comedy to live music

There’s another jam-packed programme of events at the Victoria Theatre Halifax this November.

Victoria Theatre, Halifax

The Australian Pink Floyd celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Pink Floyd’s timeless classic album The Dark Side of the Moon on Thursday, November 2.

The Drifters are back on tour performing their greatest hits on Thursday, November 23 and The Magic of Motown perform classic Motown hits at the biggest Motown party of the year on Friday, November 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The musical phenomenon of the 60s, The Sensational 60s Experience celebrate their 60th anniversary tour on Friday, November 10 with Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich, The Fortunes, The Swinging Blue Jeans, Steve Ellis and Vanity Fare.

Most Popular

The Bowie Experience, a concert bringing the golden age of David Bowie, will take to the stage on Sunday, November 12.

Get ready for the life-affirming, sequin clad pop party Queenz The Show With Balls on Sunday, Novembe 19.

Halifax Choral Society who have been performing at the Victoria Theatre since the venue first opened are returning on Sunday, November 5 to perform Mendelssohn’s thrilling choral masterpiece Elijah.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Classical Ballet and Opera House will be performing The Nutcracker on Saturday, November 11 featuring a live orchestra with over 30 musicians.

Comedy fans have a choice of shows including Dave Gorman on Friday, November 17 and The Importance of Being… Earnest a hilarious new take on Oscar Wilde’s classic on Saturday, November 18.

A brand new musical comedy is created live in front of your eyes in the multi award-winning Showstopper! The Improvised Musical on Thursday, November 16.

The Victoria Theatre’s regular Dick & Liddy’s Comedy Club returns on Saturday, November 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Sharratt’s early years Shark in the Park books are brought to the stage with this fin-tastic, family musical following Timothy Pope on three exciting adventures on Saturday, November 4.

There’s something for everyone this November. Grayson Perry presents A Show All About You on Thursday, November 30.

One of the Head Coaches from the 2023 Rugby World Cup Warren Gatland shares stories from his career fresh from coaching the Wales team to the Rugby World Cup quarter finals on Wednesday 8 November and Sally Morgan aka Psychic Sally the nation’s favourite psychic is back in Halifax on Thursday, November 9.