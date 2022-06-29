Here is when this year's Halifax Agricultural Show is taking place and which section has been cancelled

All things feather, fur and farm will be celebrated once more with the return of Halifax Agricultural Show.

By sarah fitton
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 11:20 am
Updated Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 11:23 am

After a two-year break because of the pandemic, the hugely popular event will be back on Saturday, August 13.

It takes place on Savile Park Moor and promises a day of fun and entertainment.

Organisers of the show announced yesterday that the poultry and egg section will not take place this year.

Organisers are gearing up for this year's event

They said: "It is with regret that we have no other option but to cancel the Poultry and Egg section for this year’s show due to the current ban on gatherings of poultry and waterfowl.

"This ban has been put in place by DEFRA/APHA and is due to continued outbreaks of Avian Influenza in the UK.

"Hopefully the Poultry will be back in 2023!"

There will be a huge variety of other sections for visitors to enjoy, including cattle, horses, goats, rabbits, horticulture and handicraft.

For more information and how to buy tickets, visit https://halifaxshow.uk/

