Here's where you can get your tickets for Halifax Charity Gala

Tickets for the annual Halifax Charity Gala have been released to the network of sellers, all of whom offer to sell them without additional charge to raise money for over 50 good causes in the region.

In addition to outlets in the town centre, such as Dorsey Butchers, Bristol Street Nissan, Shoesmith’s Newsagents and Helping Hands Shop, Manor Heath Park’s Flutterbites Café and Brown’s News in Lee Mount also sell Halifax Charity Gala tickets.

Read: Everything you need to know about Halifax Charity Gala 2019

At £2 each, and admitting either one adult or two children, the pre-Gala day tickets also benefit good causes if bought from a seller that supports them.

For example, each ticket bought at Tag Tool Hire Ltd will see a share of £1 going directly to Halifax Boys Brigade.

First Mount Tabor Brownies and Threeways Centre are also good causes that will benefit from advance sales, as they’ve arranged with newsagents and sports centres to sell the Gala tickets.

For a full list of retailers, see the Tickets section at www.halifaxgala.org.uk, where admission can also be bought online (via PayPal), for a 50p per order postage charge.

Read: 37 photos that will take you back to a night out in Halifax in early 2000s

Whilst shops will be selling tickets until late on the Friday evening before Gala day, online orders close at 2pm on Thursday, June 6.

“Gate prices are £10 for a family ticket admitting up to two adults and three children,” said Andy Kettle.

“But getting your tickets now means that you’d pay just £6 for two adults and two children, as well as being able to skip the long queues.”

Advance ticket holders can use dedicated lanes at the gates, allowing them to access the ground much quicker, as volunteers simply must check their tickets and welcome them to Manor Heath.

The event is organised by a small army of keen volunteers and anyone wishing to help out at the event can visit www.halifaxgala.org.uk/volunteers to find out more.

This year will see Halifax Charity stage their 63rd event, which takes places on the second Saturday of June (June 8) in Manor Heath Park, raising money for over 50 good causes that benefit the people of Calderdale.

Read: Take a sneaky peek at what a swanky new bar coming to Halifax town centre could look like