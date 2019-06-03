Here's where you can watch this year's Halifax Charity Gala procession

With this year's Halifax Charity Gala just around the corner, it's time to start planning where to watch the procession as it passes through the town centre.

Now in its 63rd year, the annual Halifax event will take place on Saturday (June 8) and see thousands gather for an afternoon of fun.

As well as all the activities and entertainment that will be taking place at Manor Heath Park, visitors can watch the procession pass through the town centre ahead of the event.

The procession will set off from Eureka car park at 11.30am and there will be plenty of places to see it pass before it reaches Manor Heath Park.

The group will travel from the car park up Church Street and left along Square Road where it will then turn right by the Imperial Crown Hotel and up Horton Street.

From there visitors will be able to line Union Street and Market Street to watch the procession pass before it turns left up Old Market and begins the route out of town along Corn Market and Southgate.

After travelling up Ward's End and turning left by the Victoria Theatre, the group will head along Skircoat Road and then up Heath Road before heading up Manor Heath Road and into the park.

With the official opening ceremony taking place at 1pm, it’s expected that the procession will arrive around 12.30pm

Tickets can be bought on the day but advance tickets are available from local shops as well as online at www.halifaxgala.org.uk/tickets.

To see which shops are selling Gala tickets visit www.halifaxgala.org.uk.