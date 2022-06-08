Here's everything you need to know about this Saturday's Halifax Gala including road closures

The event was last held in 2019 but has been cancelled for the past two years because of the pandemic.
This Saturday will see Halifax town centre welcoming a parade of colourful and music-playing floats as the procession makes its way through the streets to the gala arena at Manor Heath Park.
There, visitors will be able to enjoy an afternoon of entertainment including some exciting rides, a host of performers, games, Punch and Judy shows and a huge range of stalls from local charities.
The parade will set off from Eureka! car park at 11.30am and will follow the same route as the previous two galas.
This is the order of the route and these roads will be shut temporarily while the procession passes through:
Church Street
Square Road
Horton St
Union Street
Market Street
Old Market
Corn Market
Southgate
Ward's End
Commercial Street (a very small section by Victoria Theatre)
Portland Place
Skircoat Road
Heath Road
Skircoat Green Road
Manor Heath Road
At Manor Heath Park, the gala will welcome people from noon, with an official opening taking place at 1pm.
At 1.20pm, Miss Stacey's School of Dance will perform, followed by Squeaky the Clown at 1.45pm, Focus Taekwondo Club at 2.35pm, Cindy's Silver Stomers at 3.10pm, Northwind Tribal Belly Dance at 3.35pm, the prize giving at 4pm and family fun and games at 4.15pm before the event closes at 5pm.
Tickets are available in advance for £3 or on the gate for £4 and admit one adult or two children. Under fives are admitted for free.
For where to buy tickets or to purchase online, visit www.halifaxgala.org.uk