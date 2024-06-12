Here's how you can climb the 369 steps to the top of Wainhouse Tower this weekend
The world’s tallest folly, standing at some 253ft, will be open on Saturday, June 15.
It gives people the opportunity to ascend the 369 steps to the viewing platform and enjoy the spectacular 360 degree views.
Visitors will have a one-hour time slot, which allows plenty of time to get up and back down the Tower again, and also to spend time at the top to admire the views and take photos.
Visitors are asked to arrive in time to begin the ascent promptly, asked to wear suitable footwear and dress in warm clothes as it can be chilly an windy at the top.
There are three time slots to go up the tower, 10am, 11am, 1pm, 2pm, and 3pm.
For more information and to book tickets visit www.eventbrite.co.uk
