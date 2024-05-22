Here's how you can climb to the top of Wainhouse Tower this bank holiday weekend as it opens to the public

By Abigail Kellett
Published 22nd May 2024, 16:30 BST
The historic Wainhouse Tower in Halifax will be opening up this weekend for five ascents with a chance to see stunning views of Calderdale and beyond.

The world’s tallest folly, standing at some 253ft, will be open on Monday, May 27.

It gives people the opportunity to ascend the 369 steps to the viewing platform and enjoy the spectacular 360 degree views.

At 77 metres tall, Wainhouse Tower has dominated the Halifax skyline for almost 150 years and offers stunning panoramic views of the local landscape.

Visitors will have a one-hour time slot, which allows plenty of time to get up and back down the Tower again, and also to spend time at the top to admire the views and take photos.

Visitors are asked to arrive in time to begin the ascent promptly, asked to wear suitable footwear and dress in warm clothes as it can be chilly an windy at the top.

There are three time slots to go up the tower, 10am, 11am, 1pm, 2pm, and 3pm.

For more information and to book tickets visit www.eventbrite.co.uk

