Here's how you can climb up to the top of Wainhouse Tower this weekend as it opens to the public

The historic Wainhouse Tower in Halifax will be opening up this weekend for three ascents with a chance to see stunning views of Calderdale and beyond.

The world’s tallest folly, standing at some 253ft, will be open on Saturday, October 28.

It gives people the opportunity to ascend the 369 steps to the viewing platform and enjoy the spectacular 360 degree views.

Visitors will have a one-hour time slot, which allows plenty of time to get up and back down the Tower again, and also to spend time at the top to admire the views and take photos.

Visitors are asked to arrive in time to begin the ascent promptly, asked to wear suitable footwear and dress in warm clothes as it can be chilly an windy at the top.

There are three time slots to go up the tower, 10am, 11am and 1pm.