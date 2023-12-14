Here's how you can win a family ticket to Cinderella pantomime at Halifax's Victoria Theatre

Panto is back at Halifax’s Victoria Theatre – and there’s a chance for you to win a family ticket.

Cinderella will be playing at the theatre from Saturday, December 16 to Saturday, January 6.

Adam Stafford, Halifax’s favourite Dame returns this year alongside the hilarious Nathan Morris as Buttons.

Win tickets to the Victoria Theatre pantomime

Kieran Morris will be in the role of Prince Charming, ready to woo his Cinderella Emma Kirk, despite the meddling of her wicked stepsisters Tasha Shanade and Siobhan Diffin.

Cinderella works night and day but dreams of a very different life and with an invitation to the royal ball it looks as if her wish may be come true. Will her Wicked Stepsisters succeed in ruining Cinderella’s dreams of happiness or will her Fairy Godparents and loyal friend Buttons be able to thwart their devilish plans?

For tickets visit victoriatheatre.co.uk

The Halifax Courier has teamed up with the theatre to give away a family ticket – for four people – to the 10:30am performance on Saturday, December 23.

To enter, answer the following question – who will be playing the role of Buttons?

Email your answer, along with your name, email address and telephone number, to [email protected] by 12pm on December 18.

All normal National World competition rules apply.

The theatre will be including British Sign Language (BSL) interpreted performances and a relaxed performance of the pantomime Cinderella

There are two scheduled Integrated Signed performances, an evening performance on Wednesday, January 3 at 6.30pm and a matinee on Thursday, January 4 at 2pm.