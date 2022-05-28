Here's when the beacon will be lit in Halifax for the Queen's platinum jubilee

The beacon on Beacon Hill above the town centre is one of thousands being lit to celebrate the platinum jubilee.

It will be lit at 9.45pm on Thursday, June 2.

People will be able to watch as it happens on a big screen in The Piece Hall as well as on the council’s YouTube channel and social media afterwards.

Halifax's beacon overlooks the town centre

Wainhouse Tower will also be lit up in the jubilee colours of red, white and blue, and there are lots of celebration events and activities taking place across.

The Halifax beacon will be one of over 2,022 lit by charities, communities and faith groups all over the UK.

In addition, beacons will be lit in all 54 Commonwealth capitals. The principal beacon lighting will take place at a special ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Bruno Peek, Pageant Master of the Queen’s Jubilee Platinum Beacons, said: “Building on a long tradition of lighting beacons to mark significant royal celebrations, thousands of beacons will be lit across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

"They will enable local communities to join together to pay tribute to Her Majesty as part of the official programme of events.

“For the first time, town criers, pipers, buglers and choirs from the UK and the Commonwealth will come together to join in the celebrations in their own individual and special way. It is wonderful to see the range of support for beacon lighting, which will highlight both the diversity and unity of the nation and the Commonwealth.

“The Queen has lit up our lives for 70 years through her dedicated service and commitment. We would like to light up the nation and the Commonwealth in her honour.”

Angie Gallagher, the Mayor of Calderdale, said: “We are proud to be part of this momentous celebration.