Pumpkins On T’Hill’s pumpkin forest is opening from Saturday, October 8.

Based at Ripponden Christmas Tree Farm, the team first offered the increasingly popular autumn activity last year.

Visitors can enjoy face painting, bouncy castles and pumpkin carving, as well as choose pumpkins to take home.

Pumpkins On T'Hill at Hole Head Farm near Ripponden is back for 2022

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Admission is free and no booking is required.