Here's where you can pick pumpkins in Calderdale for Halloween
Pumpkin picking in Calderdale is back for 2022.
By Sarah Fitton
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 11:30 am
Pumpkins On T’Hill’s pumpkin forest is opening from Saturday, October 8.
Based at Ripponden Christmas Tree Farm, the team first offered the increasingly popular autumn activity last year.
Visitors can enjoy face painting, bouncy castles and pumpkin carving, as well as choose pumpkins to take home.
Admission is free and no booking is required.
It is open between 9am and 4pm on October 8, October 9, October 15 and October 16, and every day between October 21 and October 30.